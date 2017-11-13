Plane Crashes In Kentucky, Four Killed

Kentucky State Police say 41-year-old Kyle P. Stewart, 40-year-old Quinton D. Whitaker, 41-year-old Scott T. Foster and his son, 15-year-old Noah Foster were killed Sunday afternoon when the small plane crashed in Barren County in south-central Kentucky.

The Federal Aviation Administration says in a statement that a Piper PA32 crashed near Glasgow at 2:21 p.m. CT Sunday. The FAA says the plane was heading to the Lake Cumberland Regional Airport in Somerset. The statement didn't say where the plane was coming from.



KSP Post 3 spokesman Trooper Jeremy Hodges says three people were pronounced dead at the scene, and the fourth person was pronounced dead at a hospital. Hodges says the plane went through multiple tree tops before striking a larger tree, leaving a debris field about 200 to 250 feet (61 to 76 meters) long. The total scene spans around 500 feet (152 meters).