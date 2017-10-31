Pension Bill Omits Some Police Death Benefits

A proposal to overhaul Kentucky's troubled public pension system would inadvertently eliminate line-of-duty death benefits for some police officers in roughly half of the state's law enforcement agencies, sending Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's administration rushing to fix the 505-page bill before calling a special session of the state legislature to vote on it.

Credit LRC Public Information

The bill would eliminate line-of-duty death benefits for all new hires plus any employee hired since 2014 for the nonhazardous retirement system. Local governments covering 47 percent of the state's law enforcement agencies have opted to put their police and sheriff's departments in the nonhazardous system because it is cheaper.

Bevin spokeswoman Amanda Stamper said the bill will be changed to clarify officers will be eligible for those benefits.

pensions

