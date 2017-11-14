Pension Analysis Kept Secret For Now

Governor Matt Bevin's administration says it will not release an analysis of how much money a pension bill would cost taxpayers because the proposal is not yet finished.

Bevin released his proposal last month. A consulting firm has analyzed the bill to predict how much money it would cost taxpayers over the next few decades. But Budget Director John Chilton said that analysis is preliminary because the proposal has not been finalized.

The Kentucky Teachers' Retirement System released a similar analysis last week. It showed the bill would cost taxpayers an extra $4.4 billion over the next 20 years. That analysis was based on an assumed annual investment return of 6 percent instead of the 7.5 percent the system uses.

Bevin spokeswoman Amanda Stamper said the report will be released once it is finalized.