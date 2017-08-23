One Lexington Store Is Proving Lucky For Lottery Fans

People are lining up to get their hands on a Powerball ticket before the numbers are drawn for tonight’s big jackpot, but lottery business is booming for one store in particular.

There’s been a steady stream of customers at Eddie White’s Dairy Mart Store on East Reynolds Road. And the reason this Lexington store is so popular? It’s sold more winning lottery tickets than any other in the state of Kentucky. And loyal customers like James Boyd and Libby Lincoln hope to add to that record and live their dreams. Boyd says if he won he’d “take care of my kids and build a homeless shelter.” Lincoln wants to “make my entire family debt free, travel the world and always be able to help someone. If I saw someone in need I could just say…here’s the money.”

If the winning ticket is sold at this Dairy Mart, the store gets a cut. So what does White plan to do with it if it happens? White opened this Dairy Mart in the 70’s and said when the lottery came along, he promised his employees, if the store sold the winning powerball ticket, he’d share the cut the store gets from the Kentucky lottery.