Old Taylor Gets New Life As Castle & Key And Other Bourbon News

By & Justin Thompson & The Bourbon Review Dec 19, 2016

This week on the Business Side Justin Thompson, managing editor of the Bourbon Review talks about several new distilleries coming on line, the new temperature controlled limestone cellar at Makers Mark, and bourbon-themed gifts for the holidays.

The Old Taylor Distillery is back in business as Castle And Key
Credit The Bourbon Review

The Business Side

