Old Taylor Gets New Life As Castle & Key And Other Bourbon News

This week on the Business Side Justin Thompson, managing editor of the Bourbon Review talks about several new distilleries coming on line, the new temperature controlled limestone cellar at Makers Mark, and bourbon-themed gifts for the holidays.
Listen
Listening...
/
6:45
Listen
The Old Taylor Distillery is back in business as Castle And Key
ByAlan Lytle & Mark Green & The Lane Report•Dec 12, 2016
This week on the Business Side WUKY's Alan Lytle talks with Lane Report Executive Editor Mark Green about the confirmed sale of Lexmark International to a Chinese consortium of investors (Apex Technologies and PAG Asia Capital) and what that might mean for the more than 2,300 workers employed at the corporate headquarters in Lexington.
ByAlan Lytle & David Nichols & Business Lexington•Nov 28, 2016
WUKY's Alan Lytle talks with Business Lexington managing editor David Nichols about the Delaware Avenue corridor. Long regarded a cut-through for traffic between Winchester Road and Henry Clay Boulevard, the long, straight street has become an incubator for start-ups.
ByAlan Lytle & Mark Green & Lane Report•Nov 21, 2016
This week on the Business Side WUKY's Alan Lytle talks with Lane Report Executive Editor Mark Green about how Kentucky might benefit from the incoming Trump administration's plan to invest in infrastructure.
ByAlan Lytle & Mark Green & Lane Report•Nov 14, 2016
When the Republican dominated Kentucky Legislature gets together in January a number of so-called pro-business issues will likely come up for discussion and votes. We talk with Mark Green, executive editor of the Lane Report Business Magazine about these new legislative priorities.
WUKY's Alan Lytle highlights another signature industry this week by talking with Bob Elliston, vice president of racing and sales at Keeneland. The track says it just completed one of its most successful fall meets in its history. The November Breeding Stock sale starts Tuesday.