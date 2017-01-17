New UofL Board Similar To Board Bevin Appointed Last Year

Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has appointed a new board of trustees for the University of Louisville that is nearly identical to the one he created last year that led to the school being placed on probation.

Bevin made the appointments Friday via an executive order. The order was filed with the Secretary of State's Office on Tuesday. Eight of the 10 board members are the same ones Bevin appointed last summer that were later blocked by a judge's order. They include:

  • J. David Grissom, of Louisville, shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 13, 2023.
  • John H. Schnatter, of Louisville, shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 13, 2022.
  • Sandra Frazier, of Louisville, shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 13, 2021.
  • Nitin Sahney, of Prospect, shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 13, 2021.
  • Bonita K. Black, of Crestwood, shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 13, 2020.
  • Brian A. Cromer, of Louisville, shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 13, 2020.
  • Ulysses Lee Bridgeman, Jr., of Louisville, shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 13, 2019.
  • Ronald L. Wright, MD, of Prospect, shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 13, 2019.
  • James M. Rogers, of Prospect, shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 13, 2018.
  • Diane B. Medley, of Ekron, shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 13, 2018.

UofL's accrediting body placed the school on probation citing concerns of "undue political influence." But the state legislature passed law earlier this month directing Bevin to appoint a new board subject to confirmation of the state Senate.

University of Louisville Board of Trustees

