New Journalism Grads: We Have To Rediscover 'Why We Do This'

The media world Lee Mengistu and Marjorie Kirk will step into when they step off the graduation stage at the University of Kentucky bears little resemblance to the one where Walter Cronkite calmly assured audiences that "that's the way it is."

Today, budding journalists are being asked to navigate a more diverse, balkanized, and increasingly confusing media landscape.

"I think we have to find that core reason. We have to find those people, that reason why we do this, and then just pursue it," says new UK journalism grad Lee Mengistu.

