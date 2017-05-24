Murdered Officer Jason Ellis' K-9 Partner Dies

In 2013, the loyal canine companion of a fallen Bardstown Police Officer Jason Ellis laid his paw on his partner’s casket. The photo of K-9 Officer Figo went viral and supporters from around the world have followed a fundraising facebook page for the German Shepard. Late Monday a post on that page announced that he had passed away in his sleep.

Figo died nearly four years to the day that Officer Ellis was gunned down at an exit off the Bluegrass Parkway. It happened on Memorial Day of 2013 and his K-9 partner remained at his side. Officer Ellis' murder remains unsolved.

The group, Friends of Figo announced, "It is with extreme sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Figo. He worked tirelessly beside he handler, Officer Jason Ellis, until they were separated due to a heinous and cowardly act. He captivated the hearts of a nation and the world when he demonstrated the undying love and partnership shared between a K9 and his handler, mourning at his partner's casket. Finally, for the last four years he provided companionship and comfort to a grieving family, including two amazing boys to whom he was absolutely devoted. He has fought a battle with illness for the last several months, but in the end it was a battle he could not win. He died peacefully in his sleep, at home, every officer should be so lucky."