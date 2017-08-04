Multistory Fire In Dubai's Torch Tower Extinguished Without Injuries

Authorities in Dubai say they have put out a multistory blaze that engulfed one of the world's tallest residential skyscrapers shortly after midnight, affecting more than 40 floors.

Dubai Police and Civil Defense quickly evacuated the structure, and firefighters brought the flames under control within about two hours, officials of the United Arab Emirates said. There were no reports of serious injuries, though a few people were treated for smoke inhalation.

Gulf News reports that plumes of smoke were seen rising into the air and that flaming debris fell to the ground from the tower, which is variously reported to be either 79 stories or 86 stories tall.

The Telegraph quoted residents as saying they were awakened by the fire alarm and "people screaming."

"The fire was very strong at that time, about 1 a.m. Then it started calming down over the next two hours. It started on the 67th floor, that's what we were told," the unnamed resident said, according to the newspaper.

The skyscraper remained closed following the fire. Officials say they are moving residents to shelter while they investigate the blaze and assess damage.

It's the second time in two years that the structure has experienced a major fire.

Khaleej Times writes: "The Torch Tower first went up in flames back in February 2015. More than 1,000 people were evacuated from the 1,105-foot tall building. According to Kingfield Owner Association Management Services, the building management company for The Torch Tower, 'most of the damage was limited to the exterior cladding.' "

