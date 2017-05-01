Miner Health Benefits Would Be Permanently Extended Under New Deal

Kentucky’s senior senator is touting legislation to permanently extend health care benefits for more than 22,000 retired coal miners. The vote comes after a protracted debate in Washington and increasing pressure from miners’ groups.

With their promised retirement benefits in limbo, thousands of miners rallied in DC in September and dressed in eye-catching camouflage as they filled the hallways in Capitol Hill last week. Back at home, advocates have been vocal in demanding an end to the years-long stalemate.

"What's it going to do to take McConnell and [Senator Rand] Paul to get on board and actually live up to the campaign promises that they gave our coal miners in this state?" one attendee at Rep. Andy Barr's April town hall in Lexington.

Now McConnell says Congress will vote on a permanent fix honoring the government’s commitment to provide lifetime benefits for retired coal miners. The majority leader said the bill is "the product of a great deal of work in committee last year and subsequent bipartisan, bicameral discussions this year."

The legislation is, however, limited to health care and does not address another looming problem: pensions. According to the Washington Times, McConnell preferred to deal with the two issues separately – leading some lawmakers to note that much work still lies ahead.