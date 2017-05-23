Military Man Humble About His Service To Country

When the StoryCorps van came to Lexington we made a point of reaching out to military veterans to share their stories with their families. Natalie Wilkerson of Frankfort brought her 93 year old grandfather Roy Gray and persuaded him to talk about his duties as a combat pilot in World War 2 and the Korean War, where he was also a POW, and later as an advisor in Vietnam. Mr. Gray also talks about his friendship with two very famous NASA Astronauts.

Conversations from the Lexington StoryCorps Booth airs every Tuesday morning at 7:45 on 91.3 WUKY.