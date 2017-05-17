Meet the 2017-2018 Kentucky Poet Laureate, Frederick Smock

The newly appointed 2017-2017 Kentucky Laureate Frederick Smock joins Joe Conkwright for a reading of his work, and conversation about his love of nature, poetry, teaching and the mystical process of going to "where poetry comes from."
WUKY's weekly feature covering the arts and events in Central Kentucky and beyond.
