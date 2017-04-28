Man With Machete Attacks Transy Student

Classes are canceled today at Transylvania University. This morning a man attacked a student with a machete. Officials at Transy tell us the attacker was a former student. He went into the Jazzman's Cafe on campus with a bag full of knives just before 9:00. Witnesses said he yelled, "The day of reckoning is here!"

He pulled out a machete and attacked a female student. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. One witness said the man was asking people if they were a Democrat or a Republican. Allegedly one girl said she was a Republican and he told her she was safe. Lexington Police are investigating and haven’t confirmed that account. The suspect was subdued by campus officers before he could hurt anyone else. Sayre School was put on lockdown and public schools in the area were on a heightened alert. Transy is now reopened and counselors are on hand to work with students, faculty and staff.