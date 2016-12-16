Man Facing Murder Charge In Death Of Olympian's Daughter

By Associated Press Dec 16, 2016

A grand jury has handed down a wanton murder indictment in the shooting death of Olympic sprinter Tyson Gay's 15-year-old daughter.

Credit WLEX TV

Trinity Gay was shot Oct. 16 outside a Lexington restaurant after witnesses told police that gunfire was exchanged between two vehicles. Police say the teen wasn't in either car involved in the shooting. Police had initially charged four people with wanton endangerment.

The Lexington Police Department said in a statement Friday that the indictment against 38-year-old Chazerae M. Taylor included murder and wanton endangerment charges "for his role in creating the environment that ultimately led to the death of 15-year-old Trinity Gay." Two others, Lamonte Williams and D'Markeo Taylor, were indicted Thursday on wanton endangerment counts.

The fourth person charged, Dvonta Middlebrooks, remains jailed on a wanton endangerment charge.

Tags: 
Tyson Gay
Trinity Gay

Related Content

More Arrests Made In Fatal Shooting Of Tyson Gay's Daughter

By Associated Press Oct 17, 2016
WLEX TV

A father and son are the latest arrests in the investigation into the fatal shooting of the 15-year-old daughter of Olympic sprinter Tyson Gay.

Champion Sprinter Tyson Gay To Resume Career Next Month

By Associated Press Jun 4, 2014

Following his one year suspension for doping, Lexington native Tyson Gay says he plans to resume his once promising career at a meet in Lausanne.

Ky. Native Secures Spot on U.S. Olympic Team

By Associated Press Jun 25, 2012

EUGENE, Ore. - Tyson Gay is going back to the Olympics.