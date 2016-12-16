Man Facing Murder Charge In Death Of Olympian's Daughter

A grand jury has handed down a wanton murder indictment in the shooting death of Olympic sprinter Tyson Gay's 15-year-old daughter.

Trinity Gay was shot Oct. 16 outside a Lexington restaurant after witnesses told police that gunfire was exchanged between two vehicles. Police say the teen wasn't in either car involved in the shooting. Police had initially charged four people with wanton endangerment.

The Lexington Police Department said in a statement Friday that the indictment against 38-year-old Chazerae M. Taylor included murder and wanton endangerment charges "for his role in creating the environment that ultimately led to the death of 15-year-old Trinity Gay." Two others, Lamonte Williams and D'Markeo Taylor, were indicted Thursday on wanton endangerment counts.

The fourth person charged, Dvonta Middlebrooks, remains jailed on a wanton endangerment charge.