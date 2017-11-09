Man Accused Of Attacking Sen. Rand Paul In Court

A longtime neighbor accused of assaulting U.S. Sen. Rand Paul and breaking six of his ribs pleaded not guilty to assault in court in Bowling Green, Kentucky.  Rene Boucher pleaded not guilty to a fourth-degree assault charge Thursday in connection with the attack as Paul mowed his lawn in the neighborhood where they both live.

Boucher was wearing a suit and barely spoke in the courtroom, only saying "yes sir" to a judge. He showed no emotion and kept his head down during the brief proceeding.

Boucher faces up to a year in jail if convicted on the charge. Boucher, Paul's next-door neighbor, is accused of attacking the Washington lawmaker last Friday.

Boucher is next due in court Nov. 30 for a pre-trial hearing.

