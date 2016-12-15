Louisville Police Union Votes No Confidence In PD Leadership

Louisville police officers have expressed a lack of confidence in how their department is being run.

Members of the River City Fraternal Order of Police finished two days of voting Wednesday in what's seen as a referendum on the police department, and its chief, in Kentucky's largest city.

It comes as the city has been hit by a wave of homicides and weeks after the FOP chapter's president, Dave Mutchler, criticized police Chief Steve Conrad in a letter to Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer.

The voting gauged FOP members' confidence in the department's infrastructure, manpower, communication, efficiency and leadership.

The department has dealt with an especially violent year. Louisville Metro Police have investigated at least 113 criminal homicides this year — the most in a single year, according to statistics dating back to the 1960s.