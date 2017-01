Tim Longmeyer, a member of former governor Steve Beshear's personnel cabinet has been sentenced to five years for his part in a kickback scheme.

Longmeyer agreed to a plea deal to misusing confidential information when he was cabinet secretary. He agreed to pay back the 200-thousand dollars he gained from the scam as part of his plea deal. He is already serving six years after being convicted of federal bribery charges in 2016.