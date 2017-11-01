Lexington's Carnegie Center To Become Alice's Wonderland For Annual Fundraiser

Mad hatters, giant rabbits and more than a few Alice’s will take over Lexington’s Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning as part of their Carnegie Classics fundraiser this Saturday. This year’s theme is, you guessed it, Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland.

Marketing and Communications Director Jessica Mohler says following last year’s futuristic foray into the dystopian 1984, they opted to jump back through the looking glass this year.

"Every square inch of the Carnegie Center from the bathrooms to the main ballrooms will be covered in paraphernalia and quotes and anything you can think of that brings the book to life," Mohler told WUKY.

"People have the opportunity to hear music from Joslyn and the Sweet Compression, the March Madness Marching Band, interpretive dance from Black Bird Dance Theatre, a live painting from John Lackey, plus a unique virtual reality experience from Ralph VR," Mohler said.

Carnegie Classics: Adventures with Alice is this Saturday from 7 to 11 p.m. All of the proceeds go to support Carnegie Center programming. Ticket and additional information is available at carnegiecenterlex.org.