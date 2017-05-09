Lexington Rotary Club, City Leaders To Salute First Responders This Month

The community is being asked to give first responders in Lexington a week they’ll never forget. The Rotary Club of Lexington is sponsoring the annual First Responders Appreciation Week, May 22-26.

The Rotary Club of Lexington wants businesses, restaurants and schools around the city to mark their calendars. May 22-26th is First Responders Appreciation Week. Club President Gerry van der Meer said students will be writing letters and he’s asking you to get involved too.

Lexington Mayor Jim Gray said he hopes the week will be one that the city’s first responders will never forget.