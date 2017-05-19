Lexington Mayor To Fill Vacated Council Seat Friday

This morning at 10:30, Mayor Jim Gray is scheduled to announce his nominee to fill the vacant 2nd District seat on the Lexington Fayette Urban County Council.

The seat opened last month when 34-year old Sasha Love Higgins resigned amid allegations of theft. Investigators say she set up a payroll account for a former employee when she was the general manager of the Hampton Inn. She allegedly accepted checks in that person’s name and deposited them. Higgins has pleaded not guilty to felony charges of identity theft, forgery and theft by deception. She allegedly pocketed more than $4,200. The criminal complaint says Lexington Police have video and photos of the person receiving the money, who was identified as Higgins.

Higgins had never held public office before defeating two-term incumbent Shevawn Akers in November. The term runs through December 2018.