Lexington Leaders Honor Harry Sykes

A Lexington road has been named in honor of an African American city leader.

His resume was impressive. Harry Sykes began teaching math at Lexington’s original Dunbar High School in 1954 after a two year stint with the Harlem Globetrotters, he founded the Lexington chapter of the National Urban League and was the city’s first African American City Commissioner, Mayor Pro-Tem and Vice Mayor. Now a Lexington road bears his name. His son, Kevin Sykes called his dad a hero who inspired the entire community to fight for changes during tumultuous times.

Harry Sykes Way is just off Red Mile Road. It was chosen because it’s home to many of the city’s services for young people including Safety City, the Family Care Center and the Lexington Day Treatment Center. Sykes passed away in 2012 but countless family members still call Lexington home.