Lexington Is Flagship City For Nation-Wide Life Is A Cycle Bike Event

Lexington is one of 31 cities across the U.S. hosting a Life is a Cycle event. It’s an opportunity for people to learn all the in’s and out’s about safe bike commuting in our town. City Bike and Pedestrian Coordinator Scott Thompson says people can bring their bikes or pedal on over to Broomwagon Bikes & Coffee Monday night at 6.

"We're going to break up into groups, so there'll be individual groups led by ride leaders to make sure everyone has a nice, safe and enjoyable ride, and then we're going to educate people on how to ride on the road and what bike commuting is all about," said Scott Thompson, bicycle and pedestrian coordinator for the Lexington Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, (which is in the process of updating its Bike And Pedestrian Master Plan.)

The ride is open to the public. Registration is $1.50 before the event. $5.00 the day of, with proceeds benefiting the American Heart Association.

