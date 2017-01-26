Lexington Electric Car Drivers Have A New Place To Charge Up

Blink and you might miss the charging hub located along East High Street across from Calvary Baptist Church.

Thursday, Kentucky Utilities unveiled the slender new public electric car charging station in downtown Lexington – one of 10 the utility expects to build in its service area.

It’s a modest start, but not surprising given there are only about 900 registered electric vehicles in the entire KU and LG&E service territory covering 1.3 million customers. Still, Pratt says all indications suggest more drivers will being going electric in the years to come.

And maybe, if you build it, they will come...

"One of the barrier for some consumers is the fear that they won't be able to charge, so as electric vehicle pricing is coming down and there's more accessibility to charging stations, the intent is that the electric vehicle market will continue to grow," she says.

Drivers will pay about an average of $3 per charging hour, enough to power a vehicle for about 25 miles.

KU installed its first charging station at its main building in 2016. Other stations are dotted around town—including Tesla’s first Kentucky supercharging station, which opened in Hamburg in 2015.

"Some charging stations may be owned by a private company that makes them accessible. This one is a public charging station so it's available in a publicly accessible area along the sidewalk," Pratt says.