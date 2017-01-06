The LEX Combines National And Local Talent For 'Concert With The Stars'

The Lexington Theatre Company began their mission to bring a professional theatre company to the city in 2015 and they made their grand entrance at the Lexington Opera House with 'Concert With the Stars.' Fast forward three years and the organization is thriving.

Karyn Czar interviews Lyndy Franklin Smith, Artistic Director for The LEX and Brock Terry, Musical Director for 'Concert With The Stars.'

This year's 'Concert With the Stars' will feature four Broadway stars, including the return of Lexington native Laura Belle Bundy. They will perform alongside students who are stars in their own right at the University of Kentucky, CCM and SCAPA Bluegrass.

The show is Sunday, January 8th at 3:00 pm at the Lexington Opera House. Tickets range from $35 to $60 and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000 or the Lexington Center Ticket Office at (859) 233-3535.

You can also click here to order tickets online http://tinyurl.com/hmnflgl

Tickets are available at the Opera House when the Box Office opens 90 minutes prior to the show.