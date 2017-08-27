At Least One Killed As Floods Inundate Houston

At least one person was killed and locations across Houston reported flooding early Sunday as Tropical Storm Harvey moved slowly across Texas.

A woman died in west Houston late on Saturday after getting caught in flood waters.

She "appeared to have gotten out of her vehicle in high water, though authorities had not confirmed a cause of death," The Associated Press reports. A nearby resident "spotted the woman's body floating down the street," ABC13 reported.

Chief Art Acevedo of the Houston Police Department reported 110 "high water locations" shortly before midnight local time. He wrote that "bands of heavy rain will continue for the next 6 to 12 hours."

Local officials pleaded with residents to stay home and off roadways.

In the three hours to midnight, the National Weather Service for Houston and Galveston reported preliminary rainfall totals of almost 6 inches in parts of Harris County, which includes Houston.

The NWS issued a flash flood emergency for parts of Harris County, Fort Bend County, Brazoria County and Galveston County.

The NWS also issued a flash flood warning for Houston, Pasadena and Pearland for most of the night.

The agency warned of tornadoes in Bacliff, Kemah and Clear Lake Shores.

Houston's Metro said it was suspending all bus and rail service, and Houston's Hobby Airport said it was closing its arrivals section "due to high water." The city's fire department tweeted: "Please don't Travel - seeing multiple vehicles flooded."

People shared what they said were images of flooding in the city on Twitter:

