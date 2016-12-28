Lawsuit Discourages Handcuffing Students

Attorneys for the American Civil Liberties Union say a pending lawsuit over children being handcuffed by a school resource officer in northern Kentucky has resulted in fewer instances of the practice.

Claudia Center and her fellow attorneys have found only one case in Covington elementary schools in the past year in which a student was handcuffed. The ACLU and the parents of two students sued Kenton County Sheriff's Deputy Kevin Sumner and the sheriff's department in 2015 after a video showed Sumner standing over a crying, handcuffed boy.

Attorneys have said there were at least six handcuffing instances in Covington elementary schools in the final three months of 2014. School spokeswoman Debra Vance was not able to confirm whether handcuffing incidents have gone down.