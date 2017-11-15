Lawmaker Wants Ethics Probe Of Sexual Harassment Settlement

By Associated Press 21 seconds ago

A Democratic lawmaker in Kentucky says he has asked a state ethics commission to investigate a sexual harassment settlement involving four members of the House of Representatives.

Credit LRC Public Information

Rep. Jim Wayne says he filed a complaint with the Legislative Ethics Commission, which has the power to subpoena witnesses. He wants the commission to investigate a sexual harassment settlement involving former Republican House Speaker Jeff Hoover and three other GOP lawmakers.

Hoover acknowledged the settlement and resigned from his leadership position earlier this month. He is still in the legislature. House Republican leaders have hired a law firm to conduct their own investigation.

The commission investigated sexual harassment allegations against former Democratic Rep. John Arnold in 2014. The commission voted to fine him $3,000.

Tags: 
Hoover allegations

Related Content

House GOP Replaces 3 Committee Chairmen After Allegations

By Associated Press Nov 10, 2017
LRC Public Information

Kentucky's House Republican leadership has replaced the chairmen of three legislative committees following sexual harassment allegations.

Majority Leader: Hoover Has Full Support Of House GOP

By Nov 3, 2017
Josh James / WUKY

Kentucky's GOP House Majority Floor Leader says party members remain united behind Speaker Jeff Hoover, despite reports this week that he quietly settled a sexual harassment claim by a female staffer outside of court.