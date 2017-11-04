Ky. Gov Says Some Lawmakers Should Resign

Kentucky's Republican governor has called for the immediate resignation of any elected official who has settled sexual harassment allegations. Gov. Matt Bevin held a news conference on Saturday at the state Capitol days after the Courier-Journal reported Republican House Speaker Jeff Hoover had settled a sexual harassment allegation outside of court with one of his staffers.

Bevin did not mention Hoover's name and he would not answer questions from reporters. But he seemed to refer to the allegations when he said they have not been denied and have been corroborated by other sources. He also indicated the allegations involve multiple elected and unelected officials, but he would not identify them.

Asked if he wanted Hoover to resign, Bevin said "you heard me" as he left the rotunda.