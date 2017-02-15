KSP Team Dedicated To Investigate Officer Involved Shootings

Kentucky's top law enforcement agency has announced a new team to investigate officer-involved shootings in the state.

Kentucky State Police said Wednesday that a six-member investigative team has been formed as a unit based in Frankfort. The team will automatically investigate any shooting involving a state police officer. It will review other officer-involved shootings on a case-by-case basis when requested by the affected police agency. State police Commissioner Rick Sanders says creating the team "is the right thing to do" to ensure officer-related shootings are thoroughly investigated.

KSP says the unit consists of three lieutenants, two sergeants and one detective. Since 2015, KSP says it has investigated 29 of its officers who were involved in shooting incidents. Last year, state police investigated 19 shootings involving officers from other police agencies.