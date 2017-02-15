Kentucky's Largest Public School System To Be Audited

Kentucky's education chief is launching what he calls an "unprecedented" audit of the Jefferson County Public Schools system. Media outlets report Kentucky Education Commissioner Stephen Pruitt released a report Tuesday detailing 32 findings concerning student safety, poor culture and communication at JCPS.

The reason for the audit, Pruitt says, is mainly due to issues related to student safety, including the use of restraint and seclusion.

The audit could lead to a report with a list of recommendations for the district, or could even lead to a state takeover of the school system. It'll be conducted by department staff and outside experts.

Pruitt says he hopes to start the audit in about a month and to finish it by the end of the school year.