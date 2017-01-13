Kentucky Pulls Out Of Bid To Host 2022 World Equestrian Games

By & Associated Press 2 minutes ago

Kentucky is pulling out of the competition to host the 2022 World Equestrian Games.  Gov. Matt Bevin's administration said Friday that the Kentucky Horse Park Commission voted to withdraw from consideration.  The Horse Park, a popular attraction in Lexington, hosted the games in 2010.

Credit Lane Report

Lexington had been competing with Samorin, Slovakia, for the 2022 games.

Tandy Patrick, chair of the Kentucky Horse Park Commission, said the commission decided that hosting the 2022 games wouldn't be "economically feasible." Commission members expressed concerns that the games could conflict with long-term goals for the horse park, including putting limitations on potential revenue opportunities.

The games, held every four years, combine eight world championships in jumping, dressage and para-equestrian dressage, eventing, driving, endurance, vaulting and reining.

Tags: 
Kentucky Horse Park
2022 World Equestrian Games

Related Content

Kentucky A Finalist To Host 2022 World Equestrian Games

By WUKY Staff Dec 22, 2016
Lane Report

Kentucky is a big step closer to hosting the 2022 World Equestrian Games.  The Kentucky Horse Park has been named one of two official candidates.  The second finalist is Samorin, Slovakia.

KHP Making Play For 2022 World Equestrian Games

By Sep 22, 2016
Lane Report

The Kentucky Horse Park has submitted a formal bid to the FEI, the governing body of International Equestrian Sports, to host the World Equestrian Games in 2022.

Commission Unanimous In Dismissal Of Thayer Ethics Complaint

By Aug 11, 2016
LRC Public Information / kyhorsepark.com

Republican state Senator Damon Thayer is applauding a state Legislative Ethics Commission decision dropping an ethics complaint against him.

Horse Park Much More Than A Tourist Destination

By Jun 2, 2016

VisitLex rates the Kentucky Horse Park as the number one tourist destination in the Bluegrass region but as Samantha Lederman reports the park is also home to some aspiring riders hoping to capture gold in the Summer Olympic Games in Rio.

Horse Park Board Votes In New Director

By May 26, 2016
Samantha Lederman / WUKY

The shakeup continues at the Kentucky Horse Park as the newly-reconstituted park commission chooses a new executive director.