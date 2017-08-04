Kentucky Governor Wins Property Tax Appeal On His New Home

A property assessment appeals board has sided with Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin in his dispute over the value of his new home in a Louisville suburb.

The Jefferson County Board of Assessment Appeals set the value of the property that includes Bevin's home at $2.15 million. That matches the value placed on the property by an appraiser hired by Bevin in the Republican governor's appeals case.

A copy of the board's ruling was released Friday.

Bevin purchased the home for $1.6 million in March. The Jefferson County property valuation administrator says the home is worth $2.9 million. Bevin appealed, arguing he purchased 10 acres of a 19-acre tract and said the home required significant repairs.

The issue was whether Bevin and his wife got a sweetheart deal on the house.