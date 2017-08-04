Kentucky Governor Wins Property Tax Appeal On His New Home

By Associated Press 23 seconds ago

A property assessment appeals board has sided with Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin in his dispute over the value of his new home in a Louisville suburb.

Credit Associated Press

The Jefferson County Board of Assessment Appeals set the value of the property that includes Bevin's home at $2.15 million. That matches the value placed on the property by an appraiser hired by Bevin in the Republican governor's appeals case.

A copy of the board's ruling was released Friday.

Bevin purchased the home for $1.6 million in March. The Jefferson County property valuation administrator says the home is worth $2.9 million. Bevin appealed, arguing he purchased 10 acres of a 19-acre tract and said the home required significant repairs.

The issue was whether Bevin and his wife got a sweetheart deal on the house.

Tags: 
Bevin house

Related Content

Board Delays Decision On Value Of Kentucky Governor's Home

By Associated Press Jul 19, 2017
Josh James

Local officials are reconsidering the value of a home Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin purchased from a friend and campaign donor that has prompted two ethics complaints and attracted the attention of the state attorney general.

Officials To Reconsider Value Of Kentucky Governor's Home

By Associated Press Jul 19, 2017
AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley

Local officials will hear an appeal from Republican Gov. Matt Bevin about the value of a home he purchased from a friend and campaign donor.

Ethics Panel: Bevin Investigation Problematic If Beshear Runs in '19

By Jul 17, 2017
Associated Press

A state government ethics panel is advising Attorney General Andy Beshear against launching an investigation into Gov. Matt Bevin’s recent purchase of a Louisville house from a political donor – if he’s eyeing a run for governor in 2019.

Bevin Appoints Supporter To Board Hearing Complaint Against Him

By Associated Press Jul 15, 2017
Josh James

Gov. Matt Bevin has named one of his supporters to an ethics board expected to hear complaints alleging he bought a home at a below-market rate from another political appointee.

Kentucky Governor Faces Second Ethics Complaint Over Home

By Associated Press Jun 5, 2017
AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley

A Kentucky lawmaker has filed an ethics complaint raising questions about the purchase of Gov. Matt Bevin's personal home.