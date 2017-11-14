Kentucky Governor Seeks Redo Of Pension Analysis

By Associated Press 15 minutes ago

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin's administration is asking consultants to redo their analysis of how much his proposed overhaul of the teachers' pension system would cost taxpayers.

Credit AP File Photo

Bevin's administration signaled Tuesday it doesn't like assumptions used by consultants in their analysis of the Teachers' Retirement System.

The redo request comes as Bevin considers convening a special legislative session to deal with one of the country's worst-funded public pension systems.

The original analysis said Bevin's pension overhaul bill could cost taxpayers an extra $4.4 billion over 20 years to fund retirement benefits for public school teachers. That projection assumes more teachers would retire early and the state would earn less on its investments

Bevin's administration has not released of a similar analysis of the pension system for state and local workers.

Public Pension Crisis in Kentucky

Related Content

Kentucky Pension Debt Jumps $5 Billion, Consultants Say

By Associated Press Nov 13, 2017
Josh James

Kentucky's public pension debt has jumped by more than $5 billion for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2017.

Pension Plan For Teachers Would Cost $4.4 Billion

By Associated Press Nov 9, 2017
Associated Press

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin's plan to overhaul the retirement system for public school teachers would cost taxpayers an extra $4.4 billion over the next 20 years, according to a new analysis, a whopping cost that potentially complicates the proposal's prospects in the House as GOP leaders struggle to find votes for it.

Kentucky To Move All New Hires To 401-K Style Plan

By Associated Press Oct 18, 2017
Associated Press

Most of Kentucky's future public employees would not get guaranteed pension payments under a deal announced Wednesday by the state's Republican leaders who are trying to salvage one of the worst-funded public retirement systems in a country where many such plan are awash in red ink.

Bevin: Pension Fix To Be Announced Soon

By Associated Press Oct 17, 2017
Associated Press

After months of private negotiations, Kentucky's Republican governor says he is close to calling state lawmakers back into session so they can make changes to one of the country's worst-funded public pension systems.

Kentucky Chamber Launches Public Pension Crisis Awareness Campaign

By Associated Press Feb 22, 2016
Kentucky Chamber of Commerce

The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce says it will pay for billboards and newspaper ads to raise awareness about Kentucky's public pension debt.