Buffalo Trace Distillery, a national historic landmark in Frankfort, welcomes thousands of visitors to its campus every year. In addition to the rolling hills, brick and limestone warehouses, and iconic water tower, tourists get to interact with some of the people dedicated to the production of Kentucky’s signature spirit. In this edition of Kentucky Adventures, 91.3 WUKY’s Alan Lytle introduces us to a man who uses his broad knowledge and family history to create the ultimate bourbon experience.