Thursday marks the start of the Rolex Kentucky Three Day Event at The Kentucky Horse Park; North America’s only four star competition where the best horses and riders in the world face off at the highest level of the sport for the richest prize in three day eventing. German rider Michael Jung is trying to win for a third consecutive year, but as Samantha Lederman reports a promising young American rider is hoping to pull off the upset.

Samantha Lederman previews the 2017 Rolex Kentucky Three Day Event at the Kentucky Horse Park