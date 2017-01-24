Judge Sides With UK In Legal Dispute With Kentucky Kernel

By WUKY Staff 3 minutes ago

A Fayette Circuit Court Judge has sided with the University of Kentucky in its legal dispute with the school’s student newspaper.  Judge Thomas Clark has determined that releasing investigative documents in a sexual harassment case involving a UK professor, even with the names redacted, would allow the victims to be identified.  Clark also agreed with the university’s claim that investigative documents are exempt from the public under a federal student privacy law.

Credit Josh James

Reporters at the Kentucky Kernel brought details of the case against James Harwood to light in a series of articles.  The professor left UK after investigators alleged he had sexually harassed or abused several graduate students.  His case was never adjudicated.  

The Kernel asked for the investigative documents in the case, but were refused by UK, which cited federal privacy laws. The Kernel appealed and state Attorney General Andy Beshear found UK in violation of the state’s Open Records Act. UK then appealed Beshear’s decision in Fayette Circuit Court.

UK President Eli Capilouto expressed gratification in the outcome in a campus-wide email and video blog post.

