Joe Smith Named To Urban County Council

This morning Lexington Mayor Jim Gray filled a vacant Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council seat.

Joe Smith has been named the new Second District Council Member of the LFUCC. Mayor Gray called Smith well prepared for the position. Smith is a Realtor and he’s been the President of his homeowners association, former member of the board of trustees at Lexington Catholic HS where he graduated, member of the JC’s and Big Brothers and Big Sisters, and he worked on the planning commission and board of adjustments. Smith said behind his family, public service is his life.

The second district seat opened last month when 34-year old Sasha Love Higgins resigned amid allegations of theft. Investigators say she set up a payroll account for a former employee when she was the general manager of the Hampton Inn. She allegedly accepted checks in that person’s name and deposited them. Higgins has pleaded not guilty to felony charges of identity theft, forgery and theft by deception.