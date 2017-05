The Urban County Council approved an ordinance that prohibits panhandlers and pedestrians from crossing 75-major roadways in the city. You also can’t walk up to cars at major intersections or stand in the median. The city had to craft the ordinance after a previous panhandling ordinance went to court and was stuck down as discriminatory.

Vice Mayor Steve Kay and 5th District Councilman Bill Farmer voted against the ordinance. It will go into effect in 60 days.