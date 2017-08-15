Hundreds Attend Solidarity With Charlottesville Vigil In Lexington

Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Lexington Monday evening to promote peace and unity in reaction to the racial violence committed Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia. Speakers included Democrat State Representative Kelly Flood, Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes, Lexington Mayor Jim Gray, Police Chief Mark Barnard, Rabbi David Wirtschafter with Temple Addath Israel, and Richard Mitchell with the group Central Kentucky Council for Peace and Justice, which co-hosted the event with Kentucky National Organization for Women, Indivisible Bluegrass, and Together We Will Bluegrass.