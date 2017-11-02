House Speaker Jeff Hoover Settles Claim Of Sexual Harrassment

By WUKY Staff 1 hour ago

Kentucky House Speaker Jeff Hoover has reached a settlement after being accused of sexually harassing a woman who works on his legislative staff.

Credit Legislative Research Commission

The Courier-Journal says they have copies of suggestive texts between Hoover and an unnamed woman that date back to March of 2016.

Sources say the woman engaged in the suggestive text exchanges initially because another legislative staffer told her she needed to keep Hoover happy to advance in her career.

The confidential settlement was allegedly reached last week after receiving a demand letter from the woman's lawyer.

Kentucky House Sexual Harrassment Scandal
House Speaker Jeff Hoover

