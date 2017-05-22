House Fire Claims Fourth Victim

Authorities say a boy has died after a house fire in Kentucky that also killed his parents and sister.

The Fayette County coroner's office says in a news release that 8-year-old Wiley Brown was pronounced dead Sunday of smoke inhalation.

The coroner's office said 54-year-old Jeffrey K. Brown, 59-year-old Nancy Brown and 8-year-old Cassie Brown were pronounced dead Saturday at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital as a result of smoke inhalation and burns.

The cause of Saturday's fire in Lexington remains under investigation. More than 60 firefighters responded to the scene. There were no working smoke detectors in the home.