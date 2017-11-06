Guilty Plea Entered In Somerset Church Killing

Monday morning in Pulaski Circuit Court, Dwight Bell admitted that he killed Carolyn New this past August.

Investigators testified that Bell went to the Denham Street Baptist Church and told New he was homeless and could she please give him some food. She went to get him something to eat and when she returned, Bell killed her. New’s body was found in the church’s Activity Center. Bell then stole New’s car and drove to Indianapolis, eventually abandoning the vehicle. He was found in Knoxville and arrested on September 12th.

Today in court, Bell told the judge that he killed New while he was suffering a “psychotic outburst,” a condition he was diagnosed with during a previous incarceration.

Commonwealth's Attorney Eddy Montgomery said he would seek the death penalty.