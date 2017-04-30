German Michael Jung Completes Historic Three-Peat At Rolex Kentucky

By Samantha Lederman 37 minutes ago

The Rolex Kentucky Three Day Event concluded Sunday afternoon in a thrilling, if not entirely surprising finale. German rider Michael Jung became the first rider in the competition’s history to win three times in a row, and on the same horse - Fischerrocana.

Just behind him in second place was Frenchman Maxime Livio, and Great Britain’s Zara Tindall, (the Queen’s granddaughter,) took third place on High Kingdom.

U.S. Olympian Phillip Dutton finished 4th on the 18 year old chestnut gelding Mr Medicott who was coming back from injury and who will now retire from this level of competition. As highest placed American, Dutton is not only crowned National Champion for a record 5th time but he can now boast an astonishing 40 Rolex Kentucky completions.

Attendance Sunday at Rolex Kentucky was 24,159.

Tags: 
2017 Rolex Kentucky Three Day Event

Related Content

Jung On Top Heading Into Rolex Finale

By Apr 29, 2017
Leslie Threlkeld, Eventing Nation

Defending champion Michael Jung is in position to pull of a three-peat going into Sunday's finale of the Rolex Kentucky Three Day Event at the Kentucky Horse Park.  Samantha Lederman reports on Saturday's action.

Montgomery At The Top After Day Two Of The Rolex

By Apr 28, 2017
Samantha Lederman

Dressage at the Rolex Kentucky Three Day Event is concluded and a local rider has taken the lead. WUKY’s Samantha Lederman has this report from the Kentucky Horse Park.

Phoenix Rising? Canadian Rider In Front After Day One Of Rolex

By Apr 27, 2017
Michelle Dunn rk3de.com

The first day of dressage at the Rolex Kentucky Three Day Event is in the books and WUKY’s Samantha Lederman has this report.

59 Horses Cleared To Compete At Rolex Kentucky Three Day Event

By Apr 27, 2017
Samantha Lederman

Horses, riders, and spectators come from far and wide to watch the annual Rolex Kentucky Three Day Event here in Lexington, and WUKY’s Samantha Lederman will be bringing us regular reports from the competition.

Is A Jung Three-Peat Inevitable At Rolex? This American Rider Says Not So Fast

By Apr 25, 2017
Samantha Lederman

Thursday marks the start of the Rolex Kentucky Three Day Event at The Kentucky Horse Park; North America’s only four star competition where the best horses and riders in the world face off at the highest level of the sport for the richest prize in three day eventing.  German rider Michael Jung is trying to win for a third consecutive year, but as Samantha Lederman reports a promising young American rider is hoping to pull off the upset.