German Michael Jung Completes Historic Three-Peat At Rolex Kentucky

The Rolex Kentucky Three Day Event concluded Sunday afternoon in a thrilling, if not entirely surprising finale. German rider Michael Jung became the first rider in the competition’s history to win three times in a row, and on the same horse - Fischerrocana.

Just behind him in second place was Frenchman Maxime Livio, and Great Britain’s Zara Tindall, (the Queen’s granddaughter,) took third place on High Kingdom.

U.S. Olympian Phillip Dutton finished 4th on the 18 year old chestnut gelding Mr Medicott who was coming back from injury and who will now retire from this level of competition. As highest placed American, Dutton is not only crowned National Champion for a record 5th time but he can now boast an astonishing 40 Rolex Kentucky completions.

Attendance Sunday at Rolex Kentucky was 24,159.