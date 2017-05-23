Four People Shot In Lexington In 8 Hour Span

Lexington police are investigating three shootings in the city that took place within hours of each other, four people were hit. One of the incidents happened on South Broadway just before 3:30 in the afternoon. A 19 year old was found at the scene and died from his injuries. A 20-year old was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Police say a fight has broken out between two groups when shots were fired. 20-year old Dylan Capps and 19-year old Keegan Newton are charged in this case. Another man was shot around 10:30 last night on Anderson Street. 26-year old William Cole was rushed to the hospital where he later died. So far police don’t have any suspects in this case.