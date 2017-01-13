Fort Knox To Stop Accepting Kentucky Licenses For Entry

By Associated Press 56 minutes ago
  • In this Thursday, June 27, photo, an old Army tank now stands as a monument near the entrance to Fort Knox, Ky.
    In this Thursday, June 27, photo, an old Army tank now stands as a monument near the entrance to Fort Knox, Ky.
    AP Photo/Dylan Lovan

Kentucky residents soon may need a passport to enter Fort Knox.

The News-Enterprise of Elizabethtown reports Kentucky licenses and state-issued IDs don't meet minimum security standards established by the 2005 Real ID Act. Fort Knox issued a statement saying that beginning Jan. 30, the post will no longer accept a license from Kentucky and eight other non-compliant states.

Most people entering the post regularly won't be affected, as an approved U.S. military ID is an acceptable alternative.

State Rep. Jim DuPlessis is co-sponsor of House Bill 77, which would make Kentucky licenses in compliance with Real ID. The bill will not be up for consideration before Fort Knox changes its admission policy, so DuPlessis recommends frequent visitors to obtain an installation entry pass before changes go into effect.

Tags: 
Real ID Act

Related Content

Real ID, Work Ready Initiatives Vetoed By Governor

By Apr 28, 2016
Associated Press,

Gov. Matt Bevin has put a red line through parts of the state biennial budget and vetoed all or a portion of six additional bills, including a piece of legislation that appeared primed for a signature.

Kentucky Gets Drivers' License Extension

By Associated Press Aug 1, 2014

Kentuckians don't have to worry about their driver's licenses for another year.