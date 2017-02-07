Former Lexington Councilman David Stevens Dies

A former longtime member of the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council, who was instrumental in passing the city’s public no-smoking ordinance, has died. Dr. David B. Stevens served on the council for sixteen years before stepping down in 2008.

He was first elected to represent the fifth council district in 1992 and later was elected to three terms countywide as an at-large member.

Stevens was also a retired orthopedic surgeon who served as a sports physician for some local high schools.

A resolution adopted in his honor when he departed council notes that Stevens was also active as an adult leader in the Boy Scouts and was a founder and the first donor at what is now the Kentucky Blood Center. Funeral arrangements for David Stevens are pending.

Statement from Lexington Mayor Jim Gray:

David Stevens lived a life that lifted-up and cared for others. He was a touchstone for all things good and generous in Lexington. From starting our blood center, to passing our smoking ban, to helping write the document establishing modern day local government in Lexington, David was a leader. He epitomized what a citizen and a gentleman should be, and indeed in countless ways, he made our city a better and healthier place to live.