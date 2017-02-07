Former Lexington Councilman David Stevens Dies

By WUKY Staff 42 minutes ago

A former longtime member of the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council, who was instrumental in passing the city’s public no-smoking ordinance, has died. Dr. David B. Stevens served on the council for sixteen years before stepping down in 2008.

Former Lexington-Fayette Urban County Councilman Dr. David B. Stevens
Credit Kentucky Center For Smoke Free Policy

He was first elected to represent the fifth council district in 1992 and later was elected to three terms countywide as an at-large member.

Stevens was also a retired orthopedic surgeon who served as a sports physician for some local high schools.

A resolution adopted in his honor when he departed council notes that Stevens was also active as an adult leader in the Boy Scouts and was a founder and the first donor at what is now the Kentucky Blood Center.  Funeral arrangements for David Stevens are pending.

Statement from Lexington Mayor Jim Gray:

David Stevens lived a life that lifted-up and cared for others. He was a touchstone for all things good and generous in Lexington. From starting our blood center, to passing our smoking ban, to helping write the document establishing modern day local government in Lexington, David was a leader. He epitomized what a citizen and a gentleman should be, and indeed in countless ways, he made our city a better and healthier place to live.

Tags: 
WUKY Storycorps

Related Content

STORYCORPS: Lexington's Historic No Smoking Ordinance

By Alan Lytle & Kentucky Center For Smoke Free Policy May 2, 2014
Kentucky Center For Smoke Free Policy

We end our series with Ellen Hahn and Carole Riker who were instrumental in the passage of Lexington's No Smoking Ordinance now more than 10 years ago.

STORYCORPS: Early Skeptic Becomes Ardent Supporter

By & Kentucky Center For Smoke Free Policy Apr 17, 2014
Kentucky Center For Smoke Free Policy

It took some convincing, but former vice mayor Mike Scanlon became an important advocate of Lexington's no smoking ordinance.

STORYCORPS: Second Hand Smoke Key Issue In Smoking Bans

By & Kentucky Center For Smoke Free Policy Feb 27, 2014
Kentucky Center For Smoke Free Policy

The dangerous health effects of second-hand smoke played a key role in making Lexington a smoke-free community.

STORYCORPS: Passing A Statewide Smoke-Free Law

By WUKY Staff Feb 20, 2014
Kentucky Center For Smoke Free Policy

This week in StoryCorps, meet the Lexington legislator trying to round up votes for passage of a statewide smoke-free law.