Former Lawmaker Faces More Charges

A former Kentucky lawmaker sent to prison for a bribery scheme is facing new charges.

Ex-state Rep. Keith Hall was indicted on federal charges of using fake documents to convince a customer he had insurance so he could keep a contract. Hall faces up to 20 years in prison on the most serious of the new charges.

The 58-year-old Hall is serving a seven-year prison sentence for a 2015 conviction for bribing an inspector to overlook violations at his surface coal mines.

Hall now is accused of giving fake certificates showing a Pike County company had insurance. The grand jury Thursday charged Hall with three counts of wire fraud.