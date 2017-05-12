Former Deputy Jailer Convicted Of Beating Inmate Who Died

A federal jury has convicted a former eastern Kentucky deputy jailer of using excessive force against an inmate, who died. The U.S. attorney's office said 60-year-old William Curtis Howell was also convicted Thursday in London, Kentucky, of deliberately ignoring the serious medical needs of the inmate, 54-year-old Larry Trent, who was in jail on a DUI charge.

Howell and Damon Wayne Hickman were deputy jailers at Kentucky River Regional Jail in Hazard. Prosecutors say the two men beat Trent in 2013 and left him in his cell injured and bleeding. Hickman pleaded guilty last fall and testified against Howell.

Another employee noticed Trent lifeless and emergency personnel were called. Prosecutors said in a news release that Trent was pronounced dead at a local hospital that afternoon.

Howell is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 16.