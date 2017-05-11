Forecastle Festival Releases Daily Schedule and Official App Download

Fans can use app to navigate multiple stages featuring LCD Soundsystem, Weezer, Odesza, Sturgill Simpson, Cage the Elephant and many more playing July 14-16

LOUISVILLE, KY – The countdown is on to the fifteenth year of Music, Art and Activism. The Forecastle Festival, led by LCD Soundsystem, Weezer, Odesza, Sturgill Simpson and Cage the Elephant, has released its daily schedule, available now at ForecastleFest.com.

Fans can also view the daily schedule on the official Forecastle Festival app, now available for download on iOS and Andriod. The app will allow users to browse the full lineups and build their own custom itinerary, in addition to providing access to the festival map, a comprehensive list of food and beverage vendors, Forecastle Radio, social media and more. Fans can steer their own experience on the Forecastle ship right from their smartphones.

Links to the daily schedule are provided below. Gates will open at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 14, and at noon on Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16. VIP, General Admission Plus and General Admission weekend passes, as well as daily tickets are on sale now. All festival tickets are available at ForecastleFest.com, Ticketmaster.com and all Ticketmaster outlets.

Friday, July 14

Saturday, July 15

Sunday, July 16

Forecastle Festival ticket holders can stay onboard long after the festival lights go down with Forecastle Late-Night on the Belle of Louisville presented by Rhinegeist and powered by Do502. Yacht Rock Revue™ will take over the Belle of Louisville on Friday, July 14. On Saturday, July 15, the legendary Preservation Hall Jazz Band will be joined by special Forecastle guests to transform the historic Belle of Louisville into our very own New Orleans French Quarter. The full late-night roster is available here.

For the latest news and updates from Forecastle Festival, fans can visit ForecastleFest.com, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for the Forecastle newsletter.