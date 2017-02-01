FORECASTLE FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES 2017 LINEUP ADDITIONS
Sturgill Simpson, Phantogram, Spoon, Capital Cities, Tycho, Real Estate, What So Not, K.Flay, Whitney, Classixx and more join LCD Soundsystem, Weezer, Odesza, Cage the Elephant and others for the 15th anniversary of Forecastle Festival
Tickets on Sale Now via ForecastleFest.com
LOUISVILLE, KY (January 31, 2017) — The Forecastle Festival has added more than a dozen acts to its three-day music, art and activism celebration, including Kentucky’s own Sturgill Simpson, electro-dream pop duo Phantogram, indie art veterans Spoon and many more. Celebrating 15 years at sea, Forecastle Festival will take place July 14-16, 2017 at the award-winning Waterfront Park, situated on 85 acres of green space with views of the Ohio River and the downtown Louisville skyline.
"The 15-year anniversary of Forecastle reflects the eclectic, innovative and stimulating spirit that has propelled us forward since our humble beginnings in Louisville’s Olmsted Parks,” said Forecastle Founder and Captain JK McKnight. “It’s a party with a purpose: a unique cross section of culture and activism, coupled with the most interesting, impactful artists you’ll find anywhere in the country.”
After his blistering performance on Saturday Night Live, Sturgill Simpson proved to millions of viewers why his latest release, A Sailor’s Guide To Earth, is a contender for Album Of The Year at this year’s Grammy Awards. Fellow Grammy nominee and Forecastle addition Tycho, whose album Epoch debuted at no. 1 on the Billboard Dance/Electronic Charts, also earned a nod for Best Dance/Electronic Album.
Spoon returns to Forecastle Festival with the release of their ninth album Hot Thoughts, out March 17 via Matador Records, the band’s first album since 2014’s They Want My Soul.
The full list of artist additions includes Sturgill Simpson, Phantogram, Spoon, Capital Cities, Tycho, Real Estate, K. Flay, What So Not, Whitney, Classixx, Joseph, Chicano Batman, Jaye Jayle, Jeffrey James, Oyster Kids and *repeat repeat. The full festival lineup with additions can be found below.
General Admission weekend passes are available at ForecastleFest.com and all Ticketmaster outlets, with a limited quantity remaining at $149.50 + fees. VIP weekend passes, including front stage viewing areas, an air-conditioned lounge, branded merchandise, access to the Bourbon Lodge and more, and General Admission Plus weekend passes, with exclusive air-conditioned lounge access, a private bar and special entrance lines to the festival, are also available along with Payment Plan options for all weekend pass types. Full details can be found at ForecastleFest.com.
News on late-night programming, daily tickets, bourbon lineups and more will be available in the coming months. For the latest updates from Forecastle Festival, fans can visit ForecastleFest.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and sign up for the Forecastle newsletter.
The Forecastle Festival 2017 lineup (new additions bolded) includes:
LCD Soundsystem
Weezer
Odesza
Sturgill Simpson
Cage the Elephant
PJ Harvey
Run the Jewels
Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats
Phantogram
GRiZ
Spoon
Capital Cities
X Ambassadors
Vince Staples
NEEDTOBREATHE
Tycho
Conor Oberst
Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires
Teddy Abrams & Friends
Modern Baseball
Real Estate
Cashmere Cat
STRFKR
Judah and the Lion
Foxygen
K.Flay
What So Not
Waka Flocka Flame
Whitney
Classixx
Twin Limb
Joseph
LANY
Rayland Baxter
Giraffage
Ekali
JD McPherson
COIN
John Moreland
Chicano Batman
Lucy Dacus
Beach Slang
Kaiydo
Mondo Cozmo
Mandolin Orange
Adia Victoria
The Shelters
Aaron Lee Tasjan
Big Thief
Jack Harlow
Ages and Ages
Pell
Quiet Hollers
Farro
Jaye Jayle
Jeffrey James
Oyster Kids